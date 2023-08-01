Second largest credit holder grows share of California LCFS surplus bank by end-Q1

Published 22:51 on August 1, 2023 / Last updated at 22:51 on August 1, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The top two California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credit holders increased their share of the programme’s surplus credit bank over the six months ended in March, with the number two player’s holdings expanding the most, according to government data filed Monday.