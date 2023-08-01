RGGI emissions continue slide in Q2, as Mid-Atlantic states boost cuts

Published 22:39 on August 1, 2023 / Last updated at 22:39 on August 1, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, US / No Comments

The Northeast and Mid-Atlantic US RGGI power sector cap-and-trade system saw CO2 emissions decline once again during the second quarter due to sizable abatement at facilities in Maryland and New York, programme data showed Tuesday.