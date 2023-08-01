Air carrier ANA inks carbon removal credit offtake with Texas direct air capture project

Japan-based airline ANA on Tuesday announced it will purchase tens of thousands of tonnes of carbon removals from a direct air capture (DAC) project in the Lone Star State.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.