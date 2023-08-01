Air carrier ANA inks carbon removal credit offtake with Texas direct air capture project

Published 22:47 on August 1, 2023 / Last updated at 22:47 on August 1, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Middle East, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Japan-based airline ANA on Tuesday announced it will purchase tens of thousands of tonnes of carbon removals from a direct air capture project in the Lone Star State.