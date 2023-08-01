US forest carbon companies launch initiative to broaden non-industrial landowner participation in voluntary market

Published 20:20 on August 1, 2023 / Last updated at 20:20 on August 1, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Two US forest carbon firms on Tuesday announced they will collaborate to provide smaller, non-industrial landowners across 13 Southeastern states the opportunity to participate in voluntary offset markets.