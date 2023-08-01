US forest carbon companies launch initiative to broaden non-industrial landowner participation in voluntary market

Two US forest carbon firms on Tuesday announced they will collaborate to provide smaller, non-industrial landowners across 13 Southeastern states the opportunity to participate in voluntary offset markets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.