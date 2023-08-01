Bulgarian court defers anti-pollution decision to enable coal power plant to keep running

Bulgaria’s supreme court deferred a decision on Tuesday that could have shut down one of the biggest coal power plants in the EU ETS, according to green groups frustrated that their long-running air pollution battle is now set to continue.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.