Aviation/CORSIA > Aviation non-CO2 methodology gains initial approval from Gold Standard paving way for credit issuance

Published 00:01 on August 7, 2023  /  Last updated at 16:09 on August 1, 2023  / Roy Manuell /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A methodology for crediting contrail reduction, a form of non-CO2 pollution created by flying, has been provisionally approved by voluntary carbon market certifier Gold Standard, a release announced Wednesday.

