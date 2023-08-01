Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:49 on August 1, 2023 / Last updated at 12:49 on August 1, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon began the month of August on a mixed note on Tuesday, with early strength giving way to sustained selling that drove prices to a new 11-day low even as the first of the month's reduced-volume auctions took place, while UK Allowances dropped to their lowest in two years as the outlook for demand continued to worsen.