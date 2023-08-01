Uniper EU fossil generation drops 22% in H1, plans billions in green investments

German utility Uniper’s EU ETS-covered power production fell by over one fifth in the first six months of 2023 compared to 2022, as it announced plans to triple its green investments in the coming years, in quarterly results published Tuesday.
