LCFS quarterly net credit surplus recedes for second straight period during Q1

Published 23:23 on July 31, 2023 / Last updated at 23:25 on July 31, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard net credits exceeded the 1 million mark for the fourth straight quarter during the January-March period, though the total additions to the programme's surplus bank slowed for the second three-month stretch in a row, according to state data published Monday.