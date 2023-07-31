Americas > RGGI Market: RGAs notch 8-mth high on CCA momentum, while Virginia repeal faces first challenge

RGGI Market: RGAs notch 8-mth high on CCA momentum, while Virginia repeal faces first challenge

Published 22:43 on July 31, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:37 on July 31, 2023  / William Koblensky Varela /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values kept up recent momentum to new register new year-to-date highs this week amid the latest spike in California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices, while the first legal challenge to Virginia's planned cap-and-trade repeal regulation was announced Monday.

