RGGI Market: RGAs notch 8-mth high on CCA momentum, while Virginia repeal faces first challenge

Published 22:43 on July 31, 2023 / Last updated at 23:37 on July 31, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values kept up recent momentum to new register new year-to-date highs this week amid the latest spike in California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices, while the first legal challenge to Virginia's planned cap-and-trade repeal regulation was announced Monday.