WCI Markets: CCAs set new all-time high as bullish workshop, gamma squeeze boost prices

Published 22:19 on July 31, 2023 / Last updated at 22:19 on July 31, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Benchmark California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices on Monday traded at a record high for the third time in the past four sessions, as market participants pointed to the impact of state regulator ARB’s potential cap-and-trade allowance budget cuts and options volatility sellers raced to cover their deltas amid the rally.