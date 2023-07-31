Senior Product Manager, Taking Root – Vancouver/Remote (Canada)

About the position

Taking Root is seeking a Senior Product Manager to manage the ongoing development of Taking Root’s core technology product – our project-management mobile and web applications. Our mobile and web applications work together to collect high-quality data and provide our reforestation partners user-friendly data analysis tools to improve their operations and sequester carbon more efficiently. As a Senior Product Manager, you will work cross-functionally and regularly gather requirements, identify constraints, and coordinate with teams, including Engineering, Data Science, Commercial, and Reforestation. You will also regularly consult external stakeholders such as our reforestation partners and standards bodies to ensure our data collection exceeds the standards with minimal administrative burden of our users. This role also should have an eye to the external market and contribute to the longer-term vision and strategic positioning of the product.

This is a full-time position, and we are open to full-time remote work within Canada, although preference may be given to those who are available to work in a hybrid setting in Vancouver, BC. We work with a diverse set of international partners and especially encourage Indigenous Peoples, members of racial minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQIA2S+, and members of other underrepresented groups to apply.

About Us

Taking Root’s purpose is to accelerate the restoration of the world’s forests. We enable smallholder farmers to grow trees and earn money from the carbon they remove from the atmosphere. Our technology and support make it simple for our reforestation partners to create transparent and robust forest carbon removals. From registering farmers and recruiting land, to monitoring trees grown and the carbon stored over time, we provide the tools at every step of the way to help our partners successfully manage and scale their carbon projects. Recognized for its best practices by the UN, EU and World Economic Forum, Taking Root is connecting thousands of farmers to the carbon market, improving their livelihoods by restoring forests around the world.

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute a product roadmap for project management software for managing agroforestry and reforestation in rural Latin America and the Caribbean

Create and manage product specifications, user stories, and backlogs

Work closely with other teams, including engineering, design, data science, and operations, to deliver high impact features that enhance our operational efficiency

Manage rollout of new products and features while balancing operational risk and impact

Conduct research and competitive analysis to identify user needs and opportunities for innovation in managerial insights

Continuously gather and incorporate user feedback to improve product

Communicate product plans and progress to stakeholders and leadership

Skills, Qualifications, and Experience required:

We especially encourage those with unconventional experience, education, or career paths to apply, even if you may not meet the precise requirements listed in this posting.

5+ years of experience in product management; experience in web applications with dashboards or project management products an asset 2+ years’ experience with mobile applications; Android experience an asset 2+ years’ experience management web applications; experience with apps that handle geospatial data an asset

Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, or equivalent combination of education, training, and work experience

Experience working with cross-functional teams to identify market needs, prioritize features, and ensure that the product meet partner requirements

Experience working with engineering teams to prioritize and manage the product backlog, ensuring that features are delivered on time and within budget

Track-record of delivering high-impact features or new products.

Ability to verbally communicate in Spanish (user interviews, etc) at minimum; preference for full fluency

Knowledge of carbon credit generation and experience in agroforestry and reforestation projects is an asset

Experience working in Latin America or Caribbean OR Experience working with Latin American or Caribbean users would be an asset

How to apply

Submit a cover letter and resume via our portal. We value every application; however, only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.

Taking Root has a diverse team of talented people across gender and racial spectrums. We have created a culture of innovation, diversity, and inclusivity, striving for open discussions, best hiring and operational practices. We hire and promote based on merit, competence, performance, successful milestones, and business needs. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind, be that based on race, colour, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, disability, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal or provincial laws.