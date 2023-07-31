Asia Pacific > EU steps up climate diplomacy with the Philippines

EU steps up climate diplomacy with the Philippines

Published 18:05 on July 31, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:05 on July 31, 2023  / Rebecca Gualandi /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, International  /  No Comments

The EU will commit €466 million to green initiatives in the Philippines and relaunch negotiations for a free trade agreement with the Southeast Asian country, the European Commission announced on Monday.

The EU will commit €466 million to green initiatives in the Philippines and relaunch negotiations for a free trade agreement with the Southeast Asian country, the European Commission announced on Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software