EU publishes updated volume of ETS allowances to be auctioned for REPowerEU for next three years

Published 13:42 on July 31, 2023 / Last updated at 15:28 on July 31, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Commission has published a proposal for the bloc’s revised EU ETS auctioning regulation that features updated annual volumes to be auctioned for the REPowerEU energy security strategy, with some analysts saying the volume is higher than expected and therefore could be bearish for carbon prices.