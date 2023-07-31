Program Manager Carbon Sequestration, Barwon Water – Geelong

Program Manager – Carbon Sequestration (3 year contract)

• Truly impactful environmental role serving community

• Leader in sustainability, focused on regional prosperity

• Genuine and authentic leadership, supportive and flexible working options

The Sustainability and Healthy Country team in Barwon Water is growing. If you are an emerging leader and thrive finding and implementing environmentally safe projects and leaving our region in a more sustainable position is important to you, read on…

About the role

The Program Manager – Carbon Sequestration is a newly designed role that will focus on our commitments to Net Zero Emissions; a key role in meeting our goals as set out in our Strategy 2030 to provide the region with safe and secure water services that are environmentally responsible.

Working across the business, the Program Manager – Carbon Sequestration will initiate a program of work aimed at the delivery of our carbon sequestration offset program across the region, collaborating with external partners and stakeholders, operational staff, project delivery teams and the circular economy specialists.

No day will be the same as you may challenge the status quo by putting sustainability at the forefront of how and why we operate. The role will face uncertainties and unknowns but will be supported by the organisation and key external stakeholders.

About you

As the Program Manager – Carbon Sequestration, you will be a critical member of the Sustainable Futures team, that is responsible for delivering Barwon Water’s commitment to achieving zero net emissions by 2030. You can navigate ambiguity and draw upon your natural resilience to design programs that will create lasting legacies.

Through your creativity and passion, you enhance relationships to further organisational goals. You understand the need to highlight change and adapt quickly. You will value honesty and share key tenets of diversity and inclusion to support a safe working space.

Your tertiary qualifications in environmental management / sustainability will be tested and combined with your ability to work with Barwon Water’s partners, stakeholders and the community, you will play a vital role in underpinning Barwon Water’s commitment to Sustainability and Healthy Country.

About us

Barwon Water is Victoria’s largest regional urban water corporation, with more than 110 years’ experience in delivering world-class water, sewerage and recycled water services to our customers and community. More than just taps and toilets, we’re a pivotal player in the region’s ongoing social, economic and environmental prosperity.

We care about where we live and work, and we’re always looking for like-minded people to join our team.

Why join us?

At Barwon Water, we believe that every individual has something valuable to offer. We understand that the more diverse workforce, the wider the variety of ideas we bring to the table. Enjoy being part of an organisation that values results, personal and professional growth, workplace diversity and a balance between work and life commitments.

Get in touch

Does this opportunity sound like it might be a good fit for you?

Ready to apply? Submit your cover letter and resume now via our careers page – https://www.barwonwater.vic.gov.au/about-us/careers/positions/

Enquiries to Nick Wynn, Coordinator Sustainable Water Futures, on 0413 675 801

Applications close Sunday, 13 August 2023.

We lead. We learn. We deliver. We care about a better future.

If we can assist you with any reasonable adjustments in order to submit your application for this role, please contact the Talent Acquisition team via email at recruitment@barwonwater.vic.gov.au noting your preferred method of communication and contact details and a member of the team will be in touch.