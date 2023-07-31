Stakeholder Lead Carbon, Origin – Sydney/Melbourne/Brisbane

Origin is an Australian listed public energy company with headquarters in Sydney. It is an Australian Stock Exchange publicly listed company.

Working for us

At Origin we have a strong purpose and values that challenge us to find the answers to the big energy questions. Every person that works with us helps us reach that goal. If you bring good energy to Origin, you’ll get it in return. A challenging career. An exciting industry. And the support to grow and explore your potential.

ABOUT THE ROLE

In this role you will be responsible for enabling the realisation of Origin’s carbon solutions strategy of project development by closing the gaps in strategic positioning, community acceptance, industry development and regulatory frameworks.

More about the role:

• Developing and implementing key stakeholder strategies, engagement plans and key messages (that are consistent with Origin’s approach to stakeholder engagement in other business units) over multiple jurisdictions in Australia for Carbon Solutions business unit.

• Ensuring that stakeholder and regulatory risk does not adversely impact portfolio development

• Ensuring that carbon solutions do not cause significant reputational and retail customer risk to Origin.

• Developing and implementing strategies for external support of Origin’s carbon solutions activity.

• Representing the Carbon Solutions business unit within host communities, with all levels of Government and with project partners.

• Identifying and implementing host community and First Nations project participation opportunities.

ABOUT YOU

You will come with solid stakeholder strategy development and implementation, with the ability to communicate effectively, influence and gain endorsement from stakeholders at all levels.

More about you:

• Degree Qualified in social, agricultural or environmental sciences or business/regional development, with a minimum of 7 years’ experience in stakeholder engagement in regional and agricultural settings. Or a minimum of 10 years in community engagement or land access in regional or agricultural settings.

• Experience in delivering First Nations and host community project participation outcomes.

• Proven ability to recognise and address horizon stakeholder risks for emerging or changing projects and industries.

• Proven ability to operate in complex and ambiguous environments.

Origin – Where good change happens

At Origin, we’re powered by people who believe in creating collective change. We’re creating more diverse and inclusive workplaces for everyone because the more perspectives we have, in a place where everyone can belong, the better we can tackle our challenges together. We are united, yet unique.

We are committed to fostering a diverse, gender equitable workforce, where all applications are evaluated on merit and potential. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, people living with disabilities, culturally diverse people, any stage in life, people with intersex variations and people within LGBTQ+ communities, including trans, and gender diverse.

If you think you have transferable skills, an appetite to learn and would be a great fit, we’d love to hear from you.

Origin. Good energy

At Origin, our focus is on getting energy right for our customers, communities, and planet. Because we know it’s up to us to shape the future of energy. Today, we serve more than 4.2 million customers, are one of the most significant energy producers in the country and listed in the ASX Top 50 companies.

Origin recognises Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples as the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia, and we pay our respects to Elders past, present and future.

Here’s a little about what makes us, us: www.careers.originenergy.com.au

CLICK HERE TO APPLY