Senior Policy Officer Climate Change, Victoria Dept. of Energy, Environment and Climate Action – Melbourne

Are you passionate about tackling climate change?

Join the Climate Action Branch (Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action) which is leading a significant program of work to support Victoria’s transition to net zero emissions by 2045.

As a Senior Policy Officer, you will join our team of policy analysts providing high quality advice on how Victoria can successfully transition to net zero emissions. Use your policy, data analysis and project management skills to effectively analyse and translate information for a range of audiences including our Minister, policy makers across government and the Victorian community.

This exciting role is ideal for an experienced policy adviser who can operate with a high level of autonomy and bring their enthusiasm to a unique opportunity to provide the key evidence base for critical climate change issues.

To be successful in this role, you will have demonstrated high-level policy skills and strong conceptual and analytical skills undertaking policy analysis and providing policy advice, including high-level knowledge, skills and experience with climate change policy.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

• Experience in undertaking policy analysis and providing policy advice, including high level knowledge, skills and experience with climate change policy, is desirable.

• A well-developed understanding of Victorian Government policy processes is desirable.

• Experience preparing and using data for analysis and using Excel-based modelling tools is desirable.

• Tertiary qualification(s) including post-graduate qualification(s) in social sciences, public policy, natural resources and environmental management, law or similar is desirable.

This is a fixed term position available for a period of 12 months. The work location for this position is 8 Nicholson Street, East Melbourne with hybrid work arrangements available.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information, click here.

Applications close at midnight on Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

To be eligible for appointment to this role, applicants will possess corresponding work rights for the advertised employment period. Appointment to an ongoing position is only available to an Australian/New Zealand citizen or an Australian Permanent Resident.

A Diverse, Inclusive and Flexible Workplace

DEECA welcomes applicants from a diverse range of backgrounds and we focus on the essential requirements of the job and being consistent and fair in our treatment of all applicants. We also understand that a balanced life is important to our employees. Talk to us about our flexible options such as working some days from home, starting early or late, working part time, job sharing or accessing paid or unpaid leave.