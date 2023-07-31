Principal Policy Officer Climate Change, Victoria Dept. of Energy, Environment and Climate Action – Melbourne

Are you passionate about tackling climate change?

Join the Climate Action Branch (Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action) which is leading a significant program of work to support Victoria’s transition to net zero emissions by 2045.

As a Principal Policy Adviser, you will play a crucial role in leading the Emissions Analysis Team, to harness the most up-to-date greenhouse gas emissions knowledge and data to inform Victorian Government climate action policy. Use your policy, data analysis and project management skills to lead a small team to collaborate with policy teams, effectively analyse and clearly present information for a range of audiences including our Minister, policy makers across government and the Victorian community.

This exciting role is ideal for an experienced policy adviser who can operate with a high level of autonomy and bring their enthusiasm to a unique opportunity to provide the key evidence base for critical climate change issues.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

• Tertiary qualification(s) including post-graduate qualification(s) in science, engineering, law, economics, public policy, natural resource or environmental management or similar is desirable.

• Experience and/or knowledge of greenhouse gas emissions reduction policy issues is highly desirable.

• Demonstrated experience delivering complex policy projects.

• Demonstrated experience in public sector administration, management and processes at a senior level, including provision of strategic advice to government and supporting timely government decision making.

This is a fixed term position available for a period of 12 months. The work location for this position is 8 Nicholson Street, East Melbourne with hybrid work arrangements available.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information, click here.

Applications close at midnight on Wednesday, 9 August 2023.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

To be eligible for appointment to this role, applicants will possess corresponding work rights for the advertised employment period. Appointment to an ongoing position is only available to an Australian/New Zealand citizen or an Australian Permanent Resident.

A Diverse, Inclusive and Flexible Workplace

DEECA welcomes applicants from a diverse range of backgrounds and we focus on the essential requirements of the job and being consistent and fair in our treatment of all applicants. We also understand that a balanced life is important to our employees. Talk to us about our flexible options such as working some days from home, starting early or late, working part time, job sharing or accessing paid or unpaid leave.