Asia Pacific > South Korea joins Japan in raising concerns over Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism

South Korea joins Japan in raising concerns over Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism

Published 02:38 on July 31, 2023  /  Last updated at 02:38 on July 31, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, South Korea  /  No Comments

South Korea has joined Japan in expressing concern over how Australia’s strengthened Safeguard Mechanism will impact current and future LNG projects it has invested in.

South Korea has joined Japan in expressing concern over how Australia’s strengthened Safeguard Mechanism will impact current and future LNG projects it has invested in.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software