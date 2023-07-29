Japanese firms strike carbon credit marketing deals with Kenyan developer

Two major Japanese companies have signed MoUs with a carbon project developer in Kenya to fund the expansion of its business and market a share of the resulting carbon credits to buyers in Japan and elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.