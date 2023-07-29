Japanese firms strike carbon credit marketing deals with Kenyan developer

Two major Japanese companies have signed MoUs with a carbon project developer in Kenya to fund the expansion of its business and market a share of the resulting carbon credits to buyers in Japan and elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific.