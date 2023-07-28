Producers opt for V23 CCA net length over next year’s contract, speculators bet on RGGI

Published 23:04 on July 28, 2023 / Last updated at 23:04 on July 28, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Emitters favoured this year's California Carbon Allowance (CCA) vintage contract as prices stalled prior to a workshop-fuelled rally, while financial players went in the opposite direction on the V24 contract and also picked up a significant amount of RGGI Allowances (RGAs), data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.