Carbon Procurement Manager, Klik – Zurich

The Foundation for Climate Protection and Carbon Offset KliK supports programmes to reduce greenhouse gases in Switzerland and abroad to contribute to Switzerland’s climate goals.

To strengthen our team, we are looking for a:

Carbon Procurement Manager (80 – 100%)

Your duties: Develop and manage the KliK portfolio of Article 6.2 greenhouse gas mitigation programmes globally. Acquire suitable greenhouse gas mitigation programmes in Switzerland’s partner countries. Build and maintain relationship with relevant partner country ministries in close cooperation with KliK relation managers in Zurich and on the ground. Guide programme owners and consultants through the relevant processes to ensure authorisation and implementation of programmes under the respective bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the partner countries. Negotiate contracts such as consultancy contracts and mitigation outcome purchase agreements (MOPA) with programme owners.

You will be based in Zurich, working closely with the team and under the supervision of the Head International. You will occasionally travel to conferences, meet partners and visit programme sites.

Your profile: Creative, resourceful, and problem solving with a university degree and at least three years of relevant professional work experience. In addition, we expect:

Team oriented person with a flair for numbers

Responsible, proactive and forward-looking work style

Ability to deal with several complex tasks at the same time

Proficient in German and English. Other languages are a plus.

We offer a responsible position in an exciting work environment in the compliance carbon market with a high degree of freedom and opportunities in an evolving market.

How to apply: If you are interested in this position, please send your CV and motivation letter by 1 September 2023 close of business to: bewerbung@klik.ch. You may approach Michael Brennwald (michael.brennwald@klik.ch) for further information about the position.

Start of assignment as soon as possible