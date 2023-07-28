Project Structuring Senior Associate, APAC, Ecosecurities – Manila, Phillipines or Indonesia – hybrid

Project Structuring Senior Associate – APAC

Location: Manila, Phillipines or Indonesia – hybrid

Manila, Phillipines or Indonesia – hybrid Type: full-time

full-time Salary: Competitive

Our Company

ecosecurities is an impact-driven provider of environmental services with 25 years of experience in carbon markets and emissions reduction projects around the world. At ecosecurities we are committed to developing high-quality carbon projects based on the principles of environmental integrity, transparency and good practices that contribute not only to climate change mitigation but also to sustainable and inclusive development. With a rapidly growing project portfolio, ecosecurities offers experience and tailored services in the origination, development and financing of Nature-based solutions (NbS) projects that can access the voluntary and compliance carbon markets via REDD+, Restoration, Regenerative & Low-Carbon Agriculture, Energy and Blue Carbon mechanisms

Job Summary

This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most established and high growth companies in the voluntary carbon market. The Project Structuring Senior Associate – APAC candidate will be responsible for leading the structuring of initiatives associated with climate change, advising internal stakeholders on project development, and evaluating international investment opportunities in global voluntary carbon markets. They will also be responsible for structuring and modelling international carbon offset projects, evaluating funding options, negotiating project documentation, and conducting day-to-day interactions with business units in different jurisdictions. For the right candidate, this is the opportunity to excel.

In this role, you will advise internal stakeholders on the development of their own projects, providing general structuring advice and optimization of returns throughout the business development process. You will conduct financial feasibility assessments and evaluate international investment opportunities in global voluntary carbon markets, using your expertise to develop and operate financial models for international carbon offset projects that reflect analysis of capital structures, risks, sensitivity, and profitability, including financing alternatives.

Working with ecosecurities will give you the opportunity to join a fast growth, global organization in a rapidly expanding market. We are a dynamic organization who are working hard to make positive changes in the world.

Main Responsibilities

Development and structuring of initiatives associated with climate change with a focus on Asia-Pacific markets

Conduct financial feasibility assessment and evaluation of international investment opportunities in global voluntary carbon markets;

Develop and operate financial modelling for international carbon offset projects that reflect analysis of capital structures, risks, sensitivity and profitability, including financing alternatives

Participate in all stages of structuring projects (modelling, contract negotiation, tax review, disbursements)

Advising internal stakeholders in the development of own projects and provide general structuring advice and optimization of returns throughout the business development process;

Evaluating and recommending the most appropriate/competitive funding options for the projects;

Negotiations of project documentation such as partnership agreements, joint ventures, long term offtake prepayment and others

Preparation of investor presentation and material to road show investment opportunities

Support the drafting of commercial proposals and contracts;

Conduct day-to-day interactions with business units in different jurisdictions, with a particular focus on business units in Africa and Asia-Pacific for carbon offset portfolio development and project finance.

Candidate Profile

Highly collaborative approach to working across teams (located across geographies) to achieve the best results

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify and evaluate investment opportunities using advanced modeling techniques

Highly organized and detail-oriented, with the ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

Proactive and self-motivated, with a strong work ethic and the ability to work independently as well as part of a team

Interest, enthusiasm and willingness to work and grow in an entrepreneurial environment with a reputable brand within the global carbon markets

Carbon market, environmental finance and / or commodity market experience a plus

Advanced English

Qualifications

Essential

Degree in Economic, Business Administration or Engineering;

Hands-on experience of project finance , investment structuring and evaluation;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English;

Vast experience with Microsoft Office package, with a stronger emphasis on MS Excel model preparation

Desirable

Masters degree in Finance;

Experience in a Project Finance or Corporate Finance development environment at a consultancy firm or corporation is a differential

Practical knowledge about the ESG agenda from a private sector perspective;

Hands-on experience of project management and/or consulting in international investment projects in sectors relevant to climate mitigation and adaptation.

Experience

Minimum of 7 years of experience in investment management, project finance, or related field

Demonstrated success in structuring and investing or related fields, with a focus on financial modelling

Experience working in international markets, particularly Asia-Pacific regions

Skills and Knowledge

Strong financial modelling skills, including knowledge of advanced modelling techniques and tools

Knowledge of project finance principles and techniques, including risk assessment, capital structuring, and financial analysis

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to clearly articulate complex financial concepts to a variety of audiences

Strong organizational and project management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks, manage multiple projects simultaneously, and meet deadlines

Ability to work effectively in a team environment, collaborating with colleagues across different departments and geographies

To Apply

At ecosecurities we are committed to cultivating and sustaining a culture of inclusion. It is our belief that we are able to grow and learn better together with a diverse team of employees. The collective sum of the individual differences, life experiences, knowledge, innovation, self-expression, and talent that our employees invest in their work represents not only part of our culture, but our reputation and ecosecurities’ achievement as well. In recruiting for our team, we welcome and encourage the unique contributions that you can bring in terms of education, opinions, culture, ethnicity, race, sex, gender identity and expression, nation of origin, age, languages spoken, veteran’s status, colour, religion, disability, sexual orientation and beliefs.

Please send your resume and cover letter to hr@ecosecurities.com with Project Structuring Senior Associate – APAC in the subject line.