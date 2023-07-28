G20 environment ministers summit ends without climate agreement

Published 20:28 on July 28, 2023 / Last updated at 20:28 on July 28, 2023 / Ben Garside / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC / No Comments

A meeting of G20 environment ministers ended late on Friday without agreement on major climate issues, though the politicians were keen to stress the potential of emissions trade to enhance climate action despite being divided on whether to discuss the EU’s carbon border measures.