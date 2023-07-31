IncubEx, Nodal Exchange roll out futures contracts for Washington clean fuel credits, vintage-specific WCAs

Published 14:00 on July 31, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow

Environmental products developer IncubEx and commodity trading platform Nodal Exchange next month will launch the first-ever futures contracts for Washington Clean Fuels Program (WCFP) credits, as well as vintage-specific offerings of their existing Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) products.