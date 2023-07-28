Commitment phobia, bad press, and quality issues pose impediments to carbon credit demand, says bank executive

Multiple impediments that are holding back demand for credits in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) include a lack of education on the part of potential buyers, the impact of bad press, the current economic climate, and buyer reluctance to sign up to ongoing carbon credit purchases, according to the head of carbon markets at a UK-based bank.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.