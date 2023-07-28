Commitment phobia, bad press, and quality issues pose impediments to carbon credit demand, says bank executive

Published 15:29 on July 28, 2023 / Last updated at 15:41 on July 28, 2023 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Voluntary / No Comments

Multiple impediments that are holding back demand for credits in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) include a lack of education on the part of potential buyers, the impact of bad press, the current economic climate, and buyer reluctance to sign up to ongoing carbon credit purchases, according to the head of carbon markets at a UK-based bank.