CN Markets: CEA price continues to grow with volume backed by block deals, CCER liquidity improves

Published 10:51 on July 28, 2023  /  Last updated at 10:51 on July 28, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

Liquidity improved in China’s carbon market over the past week along with an uptick in prices thanks to the contribution of three block deals, while offset developers are placing bets on forestry projects ahead of the relaunch of the national voluntary programme.

