Emerging technologies, hedging needs playing into California cap-and-trade budget cut decision, official says

Published 23:57 on July 27, 2023 / Last updated at 23:57 on July 27, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California will factor in the viability of nascent low-carbon technology roll out and importance having a permit bank as it weighs steeper cups to cap-and-trade allowance budgets over the remainder of the decade, a senior official with state regulator ARB said Thursday.