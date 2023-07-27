Emerging technologies, hedging needs playing into California cap-and-trade budget cut decision, official says

California will factor in the viability of nascent low-carbon technology roll out and importance having a permit bank as it weighs steeper cups to cap-and-trade allowance budgets over the remainder of the decade, a senior official with state regulator ARB said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.