California 2023 compliance offset issuance closes in to last year’s levels through July

Published 23:33 on July 26, 2023 / Last updated at 23:43 on July 26, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California offset issuance is catching up to 2022 levels, with nearly half of the credits over the most recent period providing direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), data from state regulator published Wednesday showed.