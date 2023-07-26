California 2023 compliance offset issuance closes in to last year’s levels through July

California offset issuance is catching up to 2022 levels, with nearly half of the credits over the most recent period providing direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), data from state regulator published Wednesday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.