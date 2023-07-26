US forms methane emissions task force, reiterates prior mitigation commitments

Published 22:17 on July 26, 2023 / Last updated at 22:17 on July 26, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow

US President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new Cabinet-level task force on Wednesday to help government agencies and stakeholders slash methane output, as it repeated previous steps the country will take to curb the potent greenhouse gas.