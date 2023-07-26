California H1 power emissions plummet nearly 20% after meagre June total

July 26, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow

California electricity sector CO2 output held at 10-year lows through the first half of the year as renewable and hydroelectric power generation remained high, according to data published Wednesday.