ANALYSIS: Hungary could raise over €300 mln with new carbon levies, other member states unlikely to follow suit

Published 14:37 on July 26, 2023 / Last updated at 14:45 on July 26, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Hungary could raise hundreds of millions of euros from its recently adopted carbon tax and free allowance transaction fee policy on operators that receive high volumes of EU carbon permit handouts, analysts told Carbon Pulse, though they do not believe it likely that other nations in the bloc will introduce similar regulation given the expected competitive disadvantage and costs for affected firms in the country.