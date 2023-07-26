Japanese startup launches new carbon exchange, keen on credit creation business

Published 09:18 on July 26, 2023 / Last updated at 09:48 on July 26, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary / No Comments

A Tokyo-based climate startup has launched a carbon exchange to vitalise the creation and distribution of carbon credits, with plans to set up offices in Southeast Asia and South America, it announced Wednesday.