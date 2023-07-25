CO2 removal company releases first ever methodology for microbial carbon mineralisation

Published 23:06 on July 25, 2023 / Last updated at 23:06 on July 25, 2023 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A California-headquartered climate tech firm on Tuesday announced it has released a first-of-its-kind methodology where microorganisms remove CO2 from the atmosphere and mineralise it in soil.