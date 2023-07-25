UAE asset manager flags plans for $250 mln carbon removals-focused investment fund

A UAE-based asset management firm plans to launch a $250 million fund to invest in carbon credit and other climate-related projects, the company announced on Tuesday as the first of its kind in the Middle East.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.