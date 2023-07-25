Majority of $20 bln in Amazon oil and gas financing sourced from just eight banks -report

Only eight banks are responsible for over half of the $20 bln in direct financing of recent oil and gas activities in the Amazon rainforest, according to a report published Tuesday, as South American nations ready an agreement to stamp out illegal deforestation in the biome by 2030.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.