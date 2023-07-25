CO2 engineered removal credits offered on two exchanges as market gears up for expansion

Published 17:52 on July 25, 2023 / Last updated at 17:52 on July 25, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, International, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Standard body Puro.earth has listed its carbon units on two exchanges amid increasing demand for engineered removal credits, with an electronic payments firm the latest US-based technology company to have made a hefty purchase on Tuesday.