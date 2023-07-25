EU nations take further step toward completing Fit for 55 climate package

EU member states formally adopted several key bits of climate legislation on Tuesday, to bring the 27-nation bloc closer to completing its mammoth climate policy package designed to ensure the it reaches its goal to reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.