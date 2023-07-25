Africa > Rwanda to ensure 40% of trees planted in carbon projects are indigenous species -media

Rwanda to ensure 40% of trees planted in carbon projects are indigenous species -media

Published 13:43 on July 25, 2023  /  Last updated at 14:17 on July 25, 2023

Rwanda is to issue a directive that will force afforestation carbon projects to plant at least 40% of their trees using native species, local media in the country reported.

