Korean GHG emissions fall to lowest in a decade despite 2022 GDP growth
Published 10:59 on July 25, 2023 / Last updated at 10:59 on July 25, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea's greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 3.5% in 2022 despite improved economic sentiment, reaching their lowest level since 2010 supported by a greener energy mix and declining output from carbon-intensive sectors, the government announced Tuesday.
