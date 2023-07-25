Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, July 29 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
> Major Chinese papermaker secures nature-based offset deal ahead of CCER relaunch
Published 08:43 on July 25, 2023 / Last updated at 09:06 on July 25, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China / No Comments
The carbon management subsidiary of a major Chinese forestry and paper company has secured a 20-year contract with a state-owned firm to generate domestically-issued offsets that it expects can bring net profits of more than 30 million yuan ($4.2 mln), a move made amid growing optimism about the relaunch of the national programme.
