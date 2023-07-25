Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, July 29 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific > Major Chinese papermaker secures nature-based offset deal ahead of CCER relaunch

Major Chinese papermaker secures nature-based offset deal ahead of CCER relaunch

Published 08:43 on July 25, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:06 on July 25, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

The carbon management subsidiary of a major Chinese forestry and paper company has secured a 20-year contract with a state-owned firm to generate domestically-issued offsets that it expects can bring net profits of more than 30 million yuan ($4.2 mln), a move made amid growing optimism about the relaunch of the national programme.

