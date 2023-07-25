Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, July 29 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
New Zealand slashes NZUs available at auction, raises cost containment reserve price
Published 01:34 on July 25, 2023 / Last updated at 03:59 on July 25, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
The New Zealand government has reworked the price controls and settings of its ETS, which will come into effect in December, bringing it largely in line with the recommendations made last year by the Climate Change Commission.
Updated with reactions in last seven paragraphs.
