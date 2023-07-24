Compliance Officer, Verra – Remote (Worldwide)

Job Title: Compliance Officer (Remote – Worldwide)

Location: Remote with some overlap with US business hours

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Legal Director

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce and remove greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods, and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of programs, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1,750 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta)— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program— to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

As an integral member of Verra’s legal and compliance team, you will be responsible for providing timely and trustworthy support to all aspects of the organization’s compliance affairs.

Specific functions you will be responsible for:

The staff member’s responsibilities will be administrative and substantive in nature, and will involve the following functional areas:

Develop and implement due diligence processes to ensure compliance with sanctions; anti-money laundering (AML); anti-bribery and corruption (ABC); environmental, social, and governance (ESG); and human rights policies.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify potential risks and develop strategies to mitigate them.

Monitor and ensure adherence to relevant regulations, guidelines, and best practices.

Conduct comprehensive due diligence assessments on counterparties, third parties, and other entities.

Provide timely advice and recommendations to senior management on responding to changing regulatory environments.

Support the implementation of compliance training programs and promote a culture of compliance within the organization.

Respond to stakeholder due diligence inquiries.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in law, compliance, or a related field.

At least 4 years of professional experience, preferably in a legal or compliance role.

Knowledge of due diligence procedures and compliance requirements related to sanctions, AML, ABC, ESG, and human rights policies.

Familiarity with environmental and social markets such as carbon markets, carbon crediting, and offsetting is an asset.

Strong organizational and time-management skills with the ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities with a keen attention to detail.

Effective communication skills, both verbal and written, to collaborate with stakeholders at all levels.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, demonstrating flexibility and adaptability.

Strong commitment to ethical conduct, integrity, and maintaining confidentiality.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $61,827 – $75,529 depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus eleven floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.