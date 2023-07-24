Americas > California gasoline sales stagnate, diesel recedes in April  

California gasoline sales stagnate, diesel recedes in April  

Published 22:19 on July 24, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:19 on July 24, 2023  / Matthew Lithgow /  Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

California gasoline consumption held steady in April while diesel sales dropped, according to recently published state data, leaving transportation sector cap-and-trade emissions to still trail year-ago levels.

California gasoline consumption held steady in April while diesel sales dropped, according to recently published state data, leaving transportation sector cap-and-trade emissions to still trail year-ago levels.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software