California gasoline sales stagnate, diesel recedes in April

Published 22:19 on July 24, 2023 / Last updated at 22:19 on July 24, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California gasoline consumption held steady in April while diesel sales dropped, according to recently published state data, leaving transportation sector cap-and-trade emissions to still trail year-ago levels.