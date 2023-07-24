Climate contributions, not offsets, constitute best approach to raising global ambition -report

Climate contributions divorced from offsetting claims are necessary to increase the number of “high-hanging fruit projects” in cost-prohibitive sectors and unlock deep decarbonisation, a think-tank said Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.