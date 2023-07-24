Southern Europe sees gas generation spike as air conditioning ramps up to battle extreme heat

Parts of Europe have seen ETS-covered fossil generation spike due to higher demand for air conditioning after extreme heat has swept across Southern countries such as Greece, Spain, and Italy, as analysts point to sustained consumption this summer with temperatures set to remain elevated.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.