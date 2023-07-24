Aviation/CORSIA > VCM Report: Prices drift lower even as net zero pledges continue to rise

VCM Report: Prices drift lower even as net zero pledges continue to rise

Published 17:35 on July 24, 2023  /  Last updated at 17:36 on July 24, 2023  / Paddy Gourlay /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Carbon credit prices drifted lower generally in the voluntary market over the past week amid the over-supply of available units, but investment continued to pour into certain sectors to underline a positive outlook amid a steady rise in corporate net zero pledges.

Carbon credit prices drifted lower generally in the voluntary market over the past week amid the over-supply of available units, but investment continued to pour into certain sectors to underline a positive outlook amid a steady rise in corporate net zero pledges.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software