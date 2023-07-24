Aviation/CORSIA > Ryanair signals high EU carbon price risk on future business in new sustainability report

Ryanair signals high EU carbon price risk on future business in new sustainability report

Published 15:24 on July 24, 2023  /  Last updated at 15:24 on July 24, 2023  / Roy Manuell /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International  /  No Comments

European carrier Ryanair has outlined the main climate-related risks to revenues in a 2023 sustainability report published Monday, with increased carbon pricing cited as "most impactful" on strategy in the firm's net-zero outlook.

