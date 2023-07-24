European chemicals groups signals dismal outlook for regional output in 2023

Published 11:29 on July 24, 2023 / Last updated at 11:29 on July 24, 2023 / Roy Manuell

Chemical production in the EU is on course to decline by about 8% in 2023 compared to the previous year, with no imminent recovery of demand in the region, a large industry group has warned, as it proposes a new climate manifesto for Brussels to follow during the next legislative cycle to keep the ETS-covered industry competitive.