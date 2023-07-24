Asia Pacific > Productivity Commission comes out against Australian CBAM

Productivity Commission comes out against Australian CBAM

Published 08:10 on July 24, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:15 on July 24, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Carbon Taxes, CBAM  /  No Comments

Australia’s Productivity Commission used its latest report to rebuke the idea of the government introducing a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, claiming it to be unnecessary and protectionist for local industry.

